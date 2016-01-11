Update: Leonardo DiCaprio Explains That Shady Face He Made At Lady Gaga

Update: According to Entertainment Tonight, Leonardo DiCaprio was just a little confused by all the commotion going on behind him when audiences inferred he was shading Lady Gaga for her American Horror Story: Hotel win.
"Oh, lord," DiCaprio told ET backstage after winning the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama. "That's trending, huh?" When asked why he visibly flinched and raised his eyebrows when Lady Gaga passed by, DiCaprio explained that he was just surprised. "I just didn't know what was passing me — that's all!"
This story was originally published on January 10, 2016 at 9:50 p.m.:
The possible shade seen 'round the world: Leonardo DiCaprio flinched when he realized Lady Gaga was on her way to the podium to accept her award, only to shoot her a look that took Twitter by storm.
The Revenant star had his arm draped on a chair as Lady Gaga walked by to get her trophy for her work in American Horror Story: Hotel. The stunned singer-actress seemed to accidentally bump into DiCaprio, who quickly moved his arm away and made a hilarious/awkward/possible-shade face when he realized what happened — and who it was.
Whether or not DiCaprio actually threw shade at Gaga, or if he was just flustered by the moment, is up for debate, but it was a welcome distraction from truly awful things, like Ricky Gervais and Mel Gibson's onstage bantering.
Naturally, social media captured the instantly meme-able and memorable moment. See for yourself and decide if shade was thrown or it was simply a caught-off-guard mishap:
MOMENT OF THE NIGHT #LEOVSGAGA #GIF911 #GOLDENGLOBES pic.twitter.com/hOMjjeSLQG— Michelle Collins (@michcoll) January 11, 2016
