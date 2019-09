Update: Leonardo DiCaprio Explains That Shady Face He Made At Lady Gaga

This story was originally published on January 10, 2016 at 9:50 p.m.:The possible shade seen 'round the world: Leonardo DiCaprio flinched when he realized Lady Gaga was on her way to the podium to accept her award , only to shoot her a look that took Twitter by storm.The Revenant star had his arm draped on a chair as Lady Gaga walked by to get her trophy for her work in American Horror Story: Hotel. The stunned singer-actress seemed to accidentally bump into DiCaprio, who quickly moved his arm away and made a hilarious/awkward/possible-shade face when he realized what happened — and who it was.Whether or not DiCaprio actually threw shade at Gaga, or if he was just flustered by the moment, is up for debate, but it was a welcome distraction from truly awful things, like Ricky Gervais and Mel Gibson's onstage bantering.Naturally, social media captured the instantly meme-able and memorable moment. See for yourself and decide if shade was thrown or it was simply a caught-off-guard mishap: