Riding atop a wave of Pixel 3 and Amazon Home endorsements, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married this weekend in two lavish ceremonies. The couple was relatively private in the early days of their relationship, but, when the wedding arrived, they went for the full-course dinner. Chopra and Jonas gave an interview to Vogue and, Tuesday, released a series of photos from their wedding to People. The couple actually had two ceremonies, one a traditional Indian ceremony, and the other a western-style affair with the two in custom Ralph Lauren.
"The emotions were running high during the ceremonies," Jonas told People. "You know you think your whole life about that moment. Honestly, I could not have imagined it would be as perfect as it was. It was highly emotional."
Chopra added, "Every girl dreams of being a princess on her wedding day, but I never had a plan about what I wanted it to be.”
Chopra and Jonas met in 2016 via Twitter DM, and the two slowly formed a relationship. In 2017, they attended the Met Gala together, where they sparked relationship rumors. Finally, in summer of 2018, the two appeared in paparazzi photos together, confirming that they were, indeed, in a relationship. And now, as 2018 comes to a close, they are finally married. Meet the Jonas!
This article has been updated.
