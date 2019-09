Riding atop a wave of Pixel 3 and Amazon Home endorsements, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married this weekend in two lavish ceremonies . The couple was relatively private in the early days of their relationship, but, when the wedding arrived, they went for the full-course dinner. Chopra and Jonas gave an interview to Vogue and, Tuesday, released a series of photos from their wedding to People . The couple actually had two ceremonies, one a traditional Indian ceremony, and the other a western-style affair with the two in custom Ralph Lauren.