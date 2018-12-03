This Is How Much Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra's 3-Day Indian Wedding Cost

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra (Jopra? Niyanka? Prick?) tied the knot this weekend after a whirlwind four-month engagement, following in the footsteps of their Summer of Love co-stars, the Biebers. The nuptials began on Saturday, with a Christian ceremony officiated by Jonas' father, followed by a series of traditional Hindu wedding rituals and a huge fireworks show.
Altogether, it wasn't a cheap weekend, but...the couple can certainly afford it. Together, they're worth an estimated $53 million. Ahead, we broke down the costs of each phase of the wedding weekend.
To get to and from the wedding alone cost a big chunk of change — flying from NYC to Jodhpur (like the newlyweds did) isn't direct, and costs an average of $1,000. But it was probably more like $10,000, which is what it costs if you're flying first class.
And as for the ceremonies themselves — the weekend kicked off with a Christian ceremony at five-star hotel Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The couple reportedly booked the entire palace for the weekend, which cost an estimated $461,000. The palace is the sixth-largest private home in the world, and a night's stay in its Grand Presidential Suite can cost more than $7,000. Apparently, the palace created a helipad just for the occasion to shuffle guests to and from the venue via helicopter.
According to the Times of India, the set-up for the Hindu ceremonies (which were to take place at the Mehrangarh Fort, but were moved for security reasons) cost an estimated $42,000, and the catering reportedly cost $61,000. These included the mehendi ritual, where Chopra had henna applied to her hands and feet, and the musical sangeet ceremony, where the Chopra and Jonas families (including Joe Jonas' fiancé, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner!) sang and performed elaborate dances.
All in all, it was a weekend for the books. Up next for the clan is Joe Jonas' wedding next summer in France. If the save-the-dates, which were sent out in calligraphed wooden boxes, are any indication, the Jonas-Chopras might have some competition on the extravagant wedding front. One can only hope it will be GoT-themed.
