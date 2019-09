This Is How Much Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Are Worth

In 2017, Chopra, 36, was ranked #7 on Forbes' list of Bollywood's highest paid actors , where her starring role in the TV series Quantico and advertisements for Pantene, LYF smartphones, and Nirav Modi were noted as the top contributors to her wealth. Forbes estimates that Chopra earned $3 million per season of Quantico. But Chopra is truly a triple threat: in addition to the acting career we know her best for, she won the Miss World competition in 2000 and, before Hollywood, had a prolific film career in Bollywood, where she reportedly earned $1 million per film . She was even a pop star for a while there — in 2013, she released a song called "Exotic," featuring Pitbull. The UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador also owns Purple Pebble Pictures, a production company focused on small-budget films, as well as investment properties in India. According to Yahoo! Finance , Chopra is worth a total of $28 million.