Here's How You Can Watch Princess Eugenie's Wedding

Break out your tea sets, folks, because Princess Eugenie's wedding will, in fact, be aired on TV in the U.S. after all on TLC's Royal Wedding Live: Princess Eugenie. On Friday, Oct. 12, at 4:25 a.m. ET, you can watch the Princess say "I do" to Jack Brooksbank in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, followed by a carriage procession in the town Windsor. And if that's too early for you, TLC will be airing it again at the more reasonable hour of 7:25 a.m.
For a royal family tree refresher: Princess Eugenie, 28, is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and the daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York (once known as "Fergie" before a certain pop star nabbed the moniker). You might remember Eugenie best for the fabulous hat she wore to her cousin William and Kate's 2011 wedding beside her older sister Beatrice. For anyone keeping score, she is currently ninth in the line of succession to the British throne. Her husband-to-be Brooksbank is a businessman and tequila brand ambassador of Casamigos (George Clooney and Rande Gerber's brand), and the two have been together for seven years. Up until today, the wedding wasn't expected to be broadcast in America, but now TLC is providing across-the-pond access.
There will be around 500 guests in attendance, including familiar faces such as the Beckhams, Elton John, and Ellie Goulding, who were also guests at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding back in May. Those nuptials took place at Windsor Castle, and royal watchers streamed for free on YouTube.
