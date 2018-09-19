Princess Eugenie will be getting married soon, but her wedding may not be televised. According to The Daily Mail, Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II's third son, begged BBC to air his daughter's wedding. Sources say BBC denied his requests because they feared the broadcast would flop because "there isn't enough support for the Yorks."
"The feeling at the Palace is that the BBC has dropped the ball," the source told The Daily Mail. "At the end of the day, this is going to be a huge Royal Wedding, with all the senior members of the Royal family in attendance. But nobody wants to take the risk and spend the money it would cost to put it on air."
In a statement to Refinery29, BBC said, "There will be news coverage of the wedding across our services.”*
The Daily Mail seems to think that another network, ITV, may swoop in to save Prince Eugenie's big day, airing the wedding in full on its network. However, none of that has been confirmed. (Refinery29 has reached out to ITV regarding the prospect of televising the wedding.)
Meanwhile, plans are still in place to make the October 12 wedding one of the biggest royal affairs in recent history. The main event will take place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle (the same place Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot) and will boast an 850-person guest list including celebrities like George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham and, of course, members of the royal family. The newlyweds will keep the party going the day after with a "festival and funfair" event, fully equipped with festival rides and tons of booze.
*This story was originally published on September 19 at 11:00 a.m. Additional reporting was added.
