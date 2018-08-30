Everything You Need To Know About Princess Eugenie's Magical Royal Wedding

While the world still languishes in the pleasant hangover from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's May wedding, theirs won't be the only royal nuptials of the year. In just a few short weeks, Princess Eugenie, 28, is set to marry Jack Brooksbank, 32, at St. George's Chapel in the town of Windsor on Friday, October 12. Yes, the same historic venue as her older cousin, Harry.
The ninth in line for the throne won't be lacking in pomp and circumstance, family drama, and celebrity guests at her wedding. The security around Windsor Castle is expected to be as tight as it was for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and family friends like Ellie Goulding and Sir Elton John are expected to make an appearance. Not to mention the matriarch of all matriarchs, Eugenie's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, will be there.
It wouldn't be a big family wedding without some drama, however, as news reports ponder whether Kate Middleton will attend the wedding at all, and how Prince Philip will react to Princess Eugenie and sister Princess Beatrice's mother, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. Philip has yet to forgive the Duchess for her sex scandal back in the 1990s. Having divorced their father, Prince Andrew, when the girls were very young, the family has had its share of melodrama.
Ahead, everything we know about the sure-to-be fairytale wedding of autumn 2018.