In case you haven't heard: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot today. And the big day means big photo ops.
While the official wedding photographer was on the scene (actual Polish prince Alexi Lubomirski, who took the couple's engagement photos), many guests took charge of their own cameras (read: iPhones) and documented the festivities from their own points of view.
Now, there were a few limitations. Harry and Meghan reportedly sent out seven pages' worth of rules, including thorough security checks, limited bathroom hours, and a ban against medals and swords (!). When it came to photos, the couple instituted a strict "no cell phones and cameras" policy for both the ceremony and the post-wedding reception — so guests had to get creative with their Instagram posts and stories.
We've rounded up a few of the day's highlights, including some behind-the-scenes looks at prepping for one of the biggest days of 2018.