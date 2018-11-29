The Entire Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Love Story, Explained

Who does @priyankachopra think should be president of the US? Watch our quick fire questions to find out! Don’t forget to SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube (link in bio) where you will see the full video. #PriyankaChopra #HarpersBazaarArabia Interview: Cezar Greif Photography: @davidslijper Fashion director: @sarahgorereeves Stylist’s assistants: David Taveras and Martha Chery Photographer’s assistants: Stephen McGinn and Sloan Laurits Make-up: Yumi Mori at @thewallgroup using @chanelofficial Hair: Owen Goulde at @thewallgroup using @bumbleandbumble Manicurist: Gina Edwards at @kateryaninc using @laprairie Digital tech: Becky Siegel Production: Cezar Greif for Cool Hunt Inc. Editorial producer: Emily Baxter

A post shared by Harper's Bazaar Arabia (@harpersbazaararabia) on Feb 12, 2018 at 5:22am PST