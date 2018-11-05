Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner spent the weekend together in Amsterdam and proved that they are sister-in-law goals.
The two actresses are both marrying into the Jonas Brothers family; Turner is engaged to Joe Jonas, and Chopra is set to marry Nick Jonas "soon." This weekend, the two celebrated together at Chopra’s bachelorette party. Following an elaborate bridal shower at Tiffany’s, the Bollywood actress celebrated her bachelorette party with a private yacht and plenty of partying in Amsterdam.
The soon-to-be sisters seem to have really bonded during the trip. The two have been posting adorable Instagram shots of each other, and they even have their own nickname now: The J Sisters.
Turner posted several gorgeous videos of Chopra sweeping down a hall in a white dress. Chopra, meanwhile, opted for a more candid moment; she shared a video of her carrying Turner piggyback after the Game of Thrones actress had a problem with her high heels. "This is what you have to do for sister-in-laws these days," Chopra jokes in the Instagram story.
Turner and Chopra seem to have had a wonderful time together, and we can’t wait to see them reunite at Turner’s bachelorette party. Now can the J Sisters tour with the Jonas Brothers, please?
