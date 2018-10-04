Everything We Know About Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra's Wedding

You are cordially invited to the star-studded wedding of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Prepare to bump shoulders with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, and the biggest superstars of Bollywood. The music is sure to bring the house down — hey, maybe the bride and groom will perform a duet? — the fashion will be exquisite, and the location is sure to be right out of a fairy tale.
Chopra and Jonas, a happy result of the 2018's Summer Of Love, have been engaged for about two months now, and though that's not usually enough time to make headway with wedding planning, these two are probably getting help. And there's a ton to check off the list: date, venue, outfits, guest list. It goes on and on.
We also have so many questions: Will ordained minister Kevin Jonas Sr., aka Jonas' father, officiate the wedding like he did for older bro Kevin? Will Meghan and Harry attend? Will they have a modern or more traditional ceremony?
