"Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love.” With those words Nick Jonas finally confirmed what many have been speculating for weeks: he’s officially engaged to Priyanka Chopra.
Shortly after news broke that Jonas’s family went to India to meet Chopra’s family, the groom-to-be took to Instagram to confirm their engagement with a sweet photo and an even sweeter caption. On her account, Chopra posted the same photo and simply wrote, "Taken.. With all my heart and soul." The photo of the couple gazing lovingly into each other's eyes appears to have been taken at their Roka, a traditional Indian engagement ceremony which marks the union of the bride and groom’s family and friends.
This news comes days after Jonas reportedly closed down a Tiffany's store in New York in order to purchase a diamond ring – estimated to be worth nearly $200,000, according to E! News. Later, Chopra was spotted wearing a ring on that special finger.
Fans have been wondering about the status of Jonas and Chopra’s relationship since the pair was seen walking the red carpet together at the Met Gala in 2017. Speculation didn’t really start to heat up until May 2018, though, when a photo surfaced of the two cuddling on a boat.
Earlier in August, Chopra passionately explained why she’ll never publicly discuss her love life when pressed about her relationship with Jonas at Delhi's Taj Palace Hotel Dhaula Kuan.
"My entire life — my personal life — is not for public consumption," Chopra said. "Ninety percent of my life is for public consumption, but 10% is for me. I'm a girl; I have the right to keep that to myself."
Fortunately, Chopra seems to have relaxed her no-share policy, at least for the time being, and fans couldn’t be more excited for this union. Even Joe Jonas took to Instagram to share well wishes for the couple. “I couldn’t be happier for my brother. Welcome to the family @priyankachopra We love you,” he wrote. Piggybacking off those well wishes was Papa Kevin Jonas, who shared a sweet message of his own. “So happy for the engagement of our son @nickjonas and we welcome @priyankachopra into our family with love and excitement.”
Now, with so many celebs engaged this summer, we’ll just have to wait and see who gets hitched first.
