Priyanka Chopra Just Subtly Debuted An Engagement Ring On Instagram

Priyanka Chopra has an engagement ring, whatever that means, although she still won't address her burgeoning relationship with pop star Nick Jonas. (Although, if they're engaged, I guess they're already burgeoned, right?) But in a photo shared on Instagram by actress Raveena Tandon, Chopra is wearing a pretty unmistakeable ring on her left hand. There's finally proof that Chopra and Jonas are engaged, sort of.
Jonas reportedly closed down a Tiffany's store in New York in order to procure the ring for Chopra. Refinery29 has reached out to Tiffany's regarding this particular detail, but for now, let it add to the myth that is this emerging celebrity twosome. Reports arrived in July that this couple — who is all of two months deep into the relationship, if rumors are to be believed — is engaged. Then, if the theory about the end of the world and all these manic celebrity engagements is to be believed, the end of the world is actually really close. Hold onto your butts!
See the pic of the alleged ring, below.
