Why Priyanka Chopra Won't Speak About Nick Jonas In Public

Don't accuse Priyanka Chopra of oversharing about her pop star boyfriend — or is it fiancé? The Quantico star, who is reportedly engaged to Nick Jonas, just got real about why she won't talk about her love life on a public stage, no matter what stage her relationship is in.
Chopra and Jonas reportedly joined the summer of surprise celebrity engagements back in late July, not long after Justin Bieber popped the question to Hailey Baldwin and Ariana Grande made things diamond-ring official with Pete Davidson. However, unlike the two other pairings, Chopra and Jonas are staying quiet about their allegedly upcoming nuptials. Thanks to a recent Q&A that Chopra participated in, we now know why that's the case.
Advertisement
Per E! News, Chopra spoke during an interactive session at Dehli's Taj Palace Hotel Dhaula Kuan titled "Challenging the Status Quo and Forging New Paths," during which her alleged engagement was hinted at. Chopra was not having it.
"My entire life — my personal life — is not for public consumption," the Baywatch actress stated. "Ninety percent of my life is for public consumption, but 10 percent is for me. I'm a girl; I have the right to keep that to myself."
She added:
"My family, my friendships and my relationships are things I don't think I need to defend or explain to anyone. I am not running for office, so I don't think I need to give explanations... Sometimes I laugh, sometimes I get annoyed... Mostly, I tell my publicists, 'Let it be. Today's news is tomorrow's trash.'"
The actress clearly likes to spend more time focused on her relationship than on talking about it. Recently, she was spotted by fans cheering her guy on during his show in Singapore. She's the ultimate fan girl!
#hyperplay PRIYANKA CHOPRA WAS HERE HYPING NICK JONAS UP HOW CUTE pic.twitter.com/nck7x6KFMy— ? (@jjinwoos) August 5, 2018
News of Chopra and Jonas' relationship first spread back in May, when a photo surfaced of the two canoodling on a boat with a slew of celebrities like Set It Up's Glen Powell, Chord Overstreet, and Wilmer Valderrama. However, the two actually hit the red carpet together (as friends, anyway) at the 2017 Met Gala, nearly a year before dating rumors really swirled.
Chopra doesn't owe us anything about her relationship, and it's completely up to her if she wants to keep things private. We'll keep our eyes open for Chopra at the next Jonas concert, because while she may not wish to talk about Jonas publicly, she's always ready to stan for her man.
Advertisement