Are Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Really Engaged?

Aha! The third point of pop culture's engagement triangle is complete! According to a source in People, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are engaged. Chopra and Jonas have been dating for two months, having "coupled up" shortly after their dual appearance at the Met Gala. After Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande (Pariana) and Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber (Hailstin), they've officially made "summer 2018 celebrity engagements" a trend. Three's a trend, and — only semi-related but important — Three's Company deserves a reboot.
Per People's source, Jonas shut down a Tiffany's store to purchase an engagement ring for Chopra.
"They are so happy," the source added.
Yet another source — this one related to Jonas, not Chopra — added that they are "very very happy." (Emphasis my own.) Us Weekly also piped in this morning to confirm the news, adding that "they want to get married very soon."
Chopra and Jonas were a dark horse of a couple, emerging from the bellows of celebrity culture just when we thought celebrities dating each other might not be fun anymore. (Celebrity breakups, for a minute, were far more interesting than celebrity meet-cutes.) A body language expert analyzed Chopra and Jonas for Refinery29 just this week. According to her, Jonas is incredibly chivalrous toward Chopra, which Chopra appreciates. Chivalry isn't dead — it lives on in the form of Jonas lumbering just behind his (maybe) fiancée Chopra.
Representation for Priyanka Chopra declined to comment. Refinery29 has also reached out to representation for Nick Jonas.
