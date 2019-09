Why Be Engaged When You Can Be An Ex?

But perhaps the biggest player in this shift is Rihanna, whose story of resurrection and power occurred a little bit before the world was ready to embrace it. In 2009, Rihanna could have easily become the face of victimhood, having become a survivor of domestic abuse at the hands of Chris Brown. Intimate photos of the aftermath of the abuse circulated all over the internet. Rihanna’s career was forever changed. Rather than allow the incident to define her, her legacy is made purely of what came after, how she stood up even taller and dominated the entertainment industry (and, now, the beauty industry). Her image became one of independent sexuality . She was single, but don’t you dare think she wants it any other way.