Why Be Engaged When You Can Be An Ex?

A good amount on this shift can be blamed on what is sure to be the title of my memoir: feminism and memes. Hardly a new concept, feminism left the fringes and found itself fully accepted (and somewhat commodified) in pop culture over the past ten years. The fact that our knee jerk reaction to a woman becoming single is one of exhilarated empowerment rather than pity or dismay shows that minds have been changed, even slightly. And this change in mindset opened a whole new door for the internet to reinterpret women and relationships through viral content.