Throughout the four episodes, we watch Remi dealing with the immediate aftermath of a breakup. Getting dumped, to be more specific. From lying in bed and googling how Stacy Keibler is doing after George Clooney left her for Amal, to obsessing over just how tight her ex’s new girlfriend’s vagina is, Remi wears her desperation like a loose garment. She isn’t hiding anything. She’s raw. She’ll stand in the kitchen alone during a party, nursing a cocktail. When she wants to leave the party, she’ll say so. When her creepy neighbors spy on her with their drone, she’ll destroy it with her bare hands. She will wear pajamas all day. She’s not here to impress you. And we’re seriously impressed.