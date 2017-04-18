There’s a cringe-worthy element to a lot of Cazzie’s writing — it will feel familiar to any Girls or Curb Your Enthusiasm fan. When Remi overhears that an acquaintance’s mother just got diagnosed with cancer, her affect stays flat, and she feels no need to offer condolences or express any sympathy. It’s almost soothing to see a character who isn’t faking their feelings, or acting enthusiastic when they don’t actually feel anything. Isn’t this how we are in real life? When we post all those smiley-face emoji and prayer hands on our friends’ feeds, are we actually smiling and praying IRL? Doubtful.