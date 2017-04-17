The idyllic vision of two independent women raising a baby together is less so in reality. In fact, the two are getting on each other’s nerves. Hannah’s stressed because she can’t breastfeed her son, while Marnie’s realizing that she signed up for a life that she didn’t want but feels like she needs to follow through with in order to redeem herself as a good person. Right now, both girls want the life they used to have — free of responsibility with ample room to fuck up and have it be okay in the morning. The difference is that Marnie’s allowed to do that but Hannah decidedly is not. This tension comes to a head during dinner. Marnie casually mentions going out, but not with Hannah. “So I’ll just stay here with Grover, all by myself,” Hannah says in reproach, as if the fate that she willingly chose for herself is being imposed upon her.