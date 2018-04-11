Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Girls
Beauty
This Is Exactly How The Pros Fake Sex Hair
by
Samantha Sasso
More from Girls
News
This Homeless Shelter-Based Girl Scout Troop Is Selling Cookies For The First Time
Ashley Alese Edwards
Apr 11, 2018
International Women's Day
Michelle Obama Talks To R29 About The Power Of Girls' Education
Refinery29
Mar 8, 2018
TV Shows
Why The
Broad City
Premiere Kind Of Felt Like
Girls
Sesali Bowen
Sep 13, 2017
Girls
Meet The Creator of Black Dolls For Every Girl
When Mukami Kinoti Kimotho's 4-year-old daughter, Zara, had an identity-crisis because she wanted bone-straight hair like her friends, Kimotho knew
by
Ashley C. Ford
Girls
More Girls Are Getting Into Computer Science & We Couldn't B...
The gender gap in STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math, isn’t exactly surprising. According to the National Girls Collaborative Project,
by
Anna Foley
Pop Culture
Allison Williams Talks Her Exciting New Charity Project & A Possi...
Actress Allison Williams might be best known for playing self-obsessed characters like the well-meaning but hapless Marnie Michaels on Girls or the
by
Ariana Romero
Entertainment News
Zosia Mamet & Melissa Rauch To Play Chelsea Clinton & Ivanka Trump
We've seen a lot of satirical takes on the families of both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton since the election madness went into full force in 2016, but
by
Madison Medeiros
Tech
The Girl Scouts Will Step Into The 21st-Century With Cyber Securi...
Once upon a time, the Girl Scouts awarded their young participants badges, patches, and pins for learning such skills as how to make s'mores, successfully
by
Marquita Harris
Beauty
You Won't Recognize Lena Dunham With Her New Haircut
It's official: 2017 is the year of the short haircut — and we're not just talking about lobs, bobs, and pixie cuts. With celebrities like Zoë Kravitz,
by
Samantha Sasso
Video
Lena Dunham On The End Of
Girls
& Embracing 30
This story was originally published on February 10, 2016. Lena Dunham can't stop moving. Sitting cross-legged on a stool in a Los Angeles photo studio,
by
Vanessa Golembewski
World News
Boko Haram Released 82 Girls, Two Years After They Were Kidnapped
In April 2014, more than 200 young girls went missing in Chibok, Nigeria. The Christian school girls, ages 16 to 18, were kidnapped during their exam week
by
Marquita Harris
TV Shows
Men Were Angry Lena Dunham Was Confident In Her Own Naked Skin
People always want to know Lena Dunham's secret to being comfortable in her own skin. "You're so brave! Where do you get your confidence?" they'd say,
by
Carolyn L. Todd
TV Shows
Why Cazzie David Might Be The Next Voice Of A Generation
With the end of Girls, it feels like prime time to find the next voice of our generation. Or, you know, a voice, of a generation. Girls premiered on HBO
by
Molly Stout
Girls
There Could Be A
Girls
Spin-Off
Girls, in an age of reboots and rebrands, has always seemed ripe for the possibility of a spinoff. The characters are some of the most fully-formed, real
by
Michael Hafford
Beauty
Here's What Zosia Mamet Looks Like When
Girls
Isn&#...
Last night's final episode of Girls may have been missing two of the original four friends, but there's no forgetting Shoshanna Shapiro. The fascinatingly
by
Kelsey Castañon
TV Shows
7 Questions We Have After The
Girls
Finale
And just like that, Girls is over. Last night’s episode of the HBO series saw Hannah struggling with motherhood and breastfeeding, Marnie winning the
by
Sesali Bowen
TV Shows
The Best Part Of The
Girls
Finale Is Hannah Realizing Sh...
In the final episode of Girls, the HBO comedy took two of its titular girls out of New York City and turned one into an upstate mom. Despite all her
by
Ariana Romero
Girls
Girls
Series Finale Recap: Saying Goodbye To Hannah Horvath
After six tumultuous years, Girls finally answers the question that has been at its center: Will Hannah, Marnie and the rest of the girls ever grow up?
by
Megan Reynolds
Girls
21 Times
Girls
Perfectly Summed Up Your Life
After six seasons of cringe-worthy and all-too-relatable twists and turns, the end of Girls is nigh. In three days, the show that has defined a generation
by
Elena Nicolaou
Girls
Jemima Kirke Gets Real About Drug & Alcohol Abuse
Jemima Kirke wants you to recognize the difference between addiction and a problem. The former is a serious condition involving the compulsive use of
by
Michael Hafford
TV Shows
Wait, Are There Any Main Characters In The
Girls
Finale ...
Lena Dunham hasn't been shy about spoiling what's to come from the series finale of Girls. During a recent "Inside the Episode," Dunham revealed that
by
Meghan De Maria
TV Shows
This Silly Oversight On
Girls
Is Driving Me Insane
Okay, so Hannah's really doing this. She's pregnant! She's moving! She's...living in some kind of alternate universe? Not just because she was tapped to
by
Kathryn Lindsay
TV Shows
Lena Dunham Knew About That
Girls
Plot Twist Since Season 2
Warning: Spoilers for the final season of HBO's Girls ahead. With every lasting television show, the question always comes up: Did the showrunners know
by
Rebecca Farley
TV Shows
There's Only One
Girls
Friendship Worth Saving
Going into Girls’ penultimate episode, it was pretty clear things were about to change in a huge way for our heroine, Hannah Horvath (Lena Dunham).
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
Girls
Season 6, Episode 9 Recap: "The Meeting"
There was no way that Hannah Horvath could stay in New York forever. The city itself is essentially toxic to her friendships, to herself, and to her life.
by
Megan Reynolds
Pop Culture
Why Zosia Mamet Decided To Keep Her Wedding A Secret
Some brides want to proclaim their nuptials from the rooftops, share all the prep with their best friends, and have every single painstaking detail of
by
Christopher Luu
TV Shows
The 32 Most Memorable Celebrity Cameos On
Girls
At this point, the stars of Girls are veritable celebrities in their own right. For six seasons, the HBO series has consistently generated a the maelstrom
by
Elena Nicolaou
TV Shows
You Have To Watch This
Girls
Remake Of
Golden Girls<...
Well, we finally know what's going to happen with Hannah Horvath's baby. It'll be a boy, she'll name it Hampton (eesh), and he'll grow up to be a male
by
Erin Donnelly
TV Shows
Why Jessa's Melancholy
Girls
Scene Will Stick With ...
Girls’ final season has dropped some TV moments I’ll never be able to forget. Lena Dunham’s lip quiver in "The Bounce" and Matthew Rhys’ "American
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
Well, Lena Dunham Just Let Slip Exactly How
Girls
Ends
While Sunday night's Girls episode threw a lot of curveballs (Hannah and Adam? Ray and Abigail? Jessa's mohair bralette?) the juiciest info came from the
by
Kathryn Lindsay
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted