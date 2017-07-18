"Horizons National is important to me because I feel like we do a really bad job of making sure that the kids who need the most support get the education that they need and deserve. They are hit particularly hard by summers. There’s a phenomenon known as "the summer slide" that disproportionately affects kids from low-income families and, also, kids from non-English speaking families. Summers are incredibly important and summer programs, especially summer programs for kids from low-income families are really important. … Kids return year after year for six weeks every summer to see their teachers again and make sure they’re all caught up to what they just learned the previous semester and to get slightly ahead of the next semester. I’ve always been involved with it. It started in my hometown. My mother was always involved. My grandmother was involved. It’s something I grew up into."