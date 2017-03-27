When Marnie says she "gets it," it’s the first time in six years it sounds like she actually means it. Hannah’s sometimes-BFF puts her (lack of) money where her mouth is and proves she’s been hit by the reality stick when she calls Desi to say she’s “assuming responsibility” for her life and won’t be needing rent money from him. "You don’t owe me anything and I’m really sorry that I thought you did," she sighs while preparing to move in with her mom.