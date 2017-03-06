Girls Season 6 Episode 4 Recap: “Painful Evacuation”

Marnie’s narcissism rears its ugly head in full during the scene with Desi and his addiction counselor. Marnie is his worst enabler; Desi feels like she supported or encouraged the relapse. Marnie’s been incapable of seeing the forest for the trees her entire life, but nowhere is it more evident than in this conversation with Desi. Remember: They were married. They were in a relationship for over a year. Marnie was somehow so far up her own ass that she couldn’t see that the man she was in a relationship was also in a relationship with Oxycontin. That’s almost impressive. Desi’s confession is heartfelt and largely true. Marnie’s response is also heartfelt and largely true, which should give you an idea of the kind of person she really is.