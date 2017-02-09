Valentine’s Day has earned a bit of a bad reputation. Perhaps it’s the chalky conversation hearts, or the swirly foam lattes, or the fairly awful 2010 film of the same name — whatever it is, the holiday has fallen out of favor. (Was it ever in favor? Debatable.) But I find that there’s something charming about it. Like Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, it celebrates something that is — or should be — universal. As much as we kvetch about love, it's fascinating. There is a reason why the Modern Love column is such a success. Hint: Love’s got something to do with it.