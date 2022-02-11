Which isn’t to say that love can’t be terrible and devastating. It absolutely can be. When I’m down with love, as Renée Zellweger would say, I turn to podcasts. Meditations on love in the newish medium exist somewhere between absurdly salacious tales on 60 Minutes and the bubblegum proposals you see in feature films and television. Podcasts can capture the mundanity of romantic life. You can listen to a conversation between two lovers and notice the details that bind the conversation. You can hear a recently engaged couple talk through their differences. You can hear a single person explain why they’re so fascinated with their current partner. (I’m already crying.)