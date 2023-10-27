Lots Of Celebrities Write Memoirs. Why Did Jada Pinkett Smith Get Vilified For Hers?

Clearly, Pinkett Smith is facing a tirade of scrutiny and is constantly dehumanised in every aspect of her life. We need to think about how these harmful behaviours are linked to racial biases, and recognise the depth of misogynoir at play in the backlash to Pinkett Smith. We might even be unknowingly contributing to it. The people celebrating Spears for her memoir and hating Pinkett Smith for hers are part of the problem. She deserves the right to tell her own story and if the public isn’t into that, they can always look away and leave her be. The issue is everybody seems to have an opinion on Pinkett Smith’s choices, and they are used as reasons to denigrate and disrespect her. It’s for the public to listen and learn from Pinkett Smith if they choose to, or to at least understand where she is coming from. We need to avoid being sucked into the toxic blend of misogynoir that the internet thrives on. It is only then we can break the cycle and celebrate successful Black women like Jada Pinkett Smith for telling their truths in a time when that truth is often used against them.