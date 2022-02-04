A Renegotiation Of Hollywood’s Black Girl “Villain” Trope

Black excellence demands that we show up as our best, impeccably-dressed, well-spoken selves at every turn. Kindness, rather friendliness, is also part of the directive; whether genuine or a front, coming off as "nice" is considered imperative for any Black person looking to navigate the world. (As if a smile could dismantle systemic racism.) In TV and film, Black characters who choose not to follow those rules of engagement are depicted as problematic and troublesome. Black women characters in these stories who actively pursue their own interests without opting for the cordiality that is expected from them are seen as obstacles to be overcome. They're stubborn and self-absorbed, and the way they're written implies that they stand in the way of the protagonist and the storyline’s progress.