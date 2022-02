A Renegotiation Of Hollywood’s Black Girl “Villain” Trope

Revisiting the stories of some of Hollywood’s other Difficult Black Women from a more-evolved vantage point might lead to a similar change of heart. Though we didn’t get a chance to see what exactly had shaped these characters’ personalities, it’s not hard to imagine the circumstances. As a Black woman working in media, I get why Wilhelmina was so ruthless in her mission to become editor-in-chief at MODE. Being the only Black woman in a majority white space and not getting the recognition you deserve? Who among us hasn’t been there? Sure, normal people don’t go as far as Wilhelmina did to accomplish her goals, but she wasn’t wrong to be that driven after all of the work she’d done to climb her way to the top. The same can be said for many of Union’s tough cookie characters. Isis and the Clovers had every right to call out the Toros for stealing their entire cheer routine in Bring It On. Eva was only trying to protect her sisters from heartbreak in Deliver Us From Eva. Connie’s only crime in Two Can Play That Game? Being fine enough to steal Chante’s spotlight.