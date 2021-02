Chloe Bailey Deserves Better — All Black Women Do

Society is intrinsically misogynistic, so Black women aren't the only ones who are heavily hyper-sexualised on a daily basis. But while women like Kim Kardashian and Bella Thorne have been able to lean into their sexuality on their own terms and even capitalise on it as part of their brand , the Chloe Baileys of the world are rarely ever granted that same opportunity. From a young age, everything about Black girls is placed under an intense sociocultural microscope. The way we dance, the clothes we wear — even the way that we style our hair can be seen as “grown” or “fast.” Lust is thrust upon Black girls early on without and follows us throughout the rest of our lives, but racist and sexist social norms don't allow to fully embrace our sexy side even when we're full grown adults. So how can one come of age if they were never allowed to be a kid in the first place?