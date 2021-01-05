We’re Already Getting So Much More Beyoncé In 2021, Thank God

Despite Lockdown Number Three, the year 2021 is already shaping up to be a step up from the apocalyptic one we have just narrowly escaped — let's hear it for increased coronavirus vaccinations and erm, Harry Styles maybe dating Olivia Wilde?! But maybe the most exciting thing about this year is the fact that we might be looking at another year of real Beyoncé activity. Beyhive, you ready?
After being on hiatus for months after inspiring the world with Black is King, Beyoncé popped up within the first days of 2021 to give fans a glimpse into what life was like for her last year. The four-minute clip was composed of personal moments from the Carter-Knowles home, showing precious moments from the billionaire family’s 2020. Just like most of us, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and their kids spent much of the year under lockdown because COVID-19, but unlike most of us they are ridiculously rich, so their quarantine was...different. In the video, she and her kids kick back, riding golf carts around the property and recording music — as one does in their home.
"2020 divided us and united us," Beyoncé captioned the video. "Most could not see loved ones and we felt too many losses, but we were united by our humanity.
"As we all look forward and pray for new beginnings, my wish for you is that you honor yourself and those you love," she continued. "Celebrate that you are an important individual who contributes to our beautiful collective.
You know how a groundhog seeing its shadow means that spring is coming? Well, a Beyoncé sighting this early in the year similarly spells nothing but good news for the culture. It can only mean one thing: she’s up to something. I can’t promise that B7 is on the way, but we will be seeing a lot more of Beyoncé in the coming weeks, thanks in part to the upcoming Grammy Awards. The singer earned a whopping nine nominations across categories (without even releasing a new album!), so she will likely be present at the January 31 event, virtually or otherwise.
Beyoncé is also rumored to be in talks with the Recording Academy to perform the “Savage” remix onstage with fellow Houston Hottie Megan thee Stallion. If that plan actually pans out, it’ll be a huge moment — the first live performance of the remix since it went viral last summer, Bey’s first Grammys performance since 2017, and Megan’s very first time performing at the music show (with Beyoncé, no less!).
Knock on wood, but I'm already loving the way this year is turning out. Manifesting that seventh album next, Bey.