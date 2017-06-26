Beyoncé's Twins Came Home To This £313,000-A-Month Malibu Villa

On the pool pavilion: "Perhaps one of the most beautiful buildings in America, this 'natatorium' is inspired by grand European follies. Constructed of carved marble, the building is Romanesque in design, with a spectacular frieze over the doorway... With glass ceilings over 20 feet high, the room is a vision of fantastical marine life, with a hand-painted gesso mural, panels of intricate seashells and mirrored stars, outrageous shell-encrusted chandeliers resembling octopi, and a massive golden-onyx fireplace."