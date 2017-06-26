Beyoncé's Twins Came Home To This £313,000-A-Month Malibu Villa

Beyoncé and Jay Z are renting a 10-bedroom, 14-bathroom villa that sits on 6.3 oceanfront acres off the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, reported The Daily Mail. Of course they are.
The price? $400,000 (£313,000) a month. Cue the, "This is more than it cost to buy my entire house!" comparisons.
The couple's newborn twins — who were reportedly born on 17th June and whose names are reportedly Shawn and Bea, though the details haven't been confirmed yet — reportedly came home to this gated estate, which is called La Villa Contenta.
The Daily Mail also noted that Tina Knowles, Beyoncé's mom, was spotted there on Sunday visiting the twins, "pulling up in a black Porsche SUV and wearing her trademark gold bracelets."
Just how luxurious are we talking here? These excerpts from the villa's website should give you an idea:
"Elegant stairs lead to the two-story hand-carved limestone entry, which opens into a foyer whose floor is hand-laid pietra-dura mosaic made from antique, reclaimed marbles. On the wall hangs a museum-quality carved mirror by Thomas Chippendale, which reflects a 2,500-year-old lion's head sculpture, found at the base of Mount Vesuvius." Oh, okay.
"The dining room comfortably seats 24 for dinner." Meanwhile, ours has trouble comfortably seating two. (If only someone could get his damn laptop off the table.)
On the pool pavilion: "Perhaps one of the most beautiful buildings in America, this 'natatorium' is inspired by grand European follies. Constructed of carved marble, the building is Romanesque in design, with a spectacular frieze over the doorway... With glass ceilings over 20 feet high, the room is a vision of fantastical marine life, with a hand-painted gesso mural, panels of intricate seashells and mirrored stars, outrageous shell-encrusted chandeliers resembling octopi, and a massive golden-onyx fireplace."
New life goal: own a bunch of shell-encrusted chandeliers resembling octopi.
You can see La Villa Contenta for yourself in the video below, and there are photos on realtor Chris Cortazzo's website.
