Beyoncé’s Holiday Gift Is A Massive F*ck You To 2020

Angie Beyince, the singer’s cousin, shared a photo of the necklace. “@beyonce gifted all of her girls with this amazing custom 2020 necklace,” she wrote on Instagram. “When I opened it my eyes teared up because it is both hilarious & deeply sentimental. 2020 has had ups and downs but over all it’s been a really weird and tuff year. Hopefully 2021 is good to the world.”