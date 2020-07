Beyoncé Wears Erdem & Marine Serre In Black Is King Trailer

The gown in question was designed by British luxury label Erdem as part of its autumn ‘19 collection , which debuted in February of last year. Embellished with an oversized black neck bow on the runway, the pink-, purple-, and-red frock also includes a matching cape matching. In the video, Beyoncé pairs the look with lavender gloves, pink baubles, and a pair of tiny red glasses while cheersing with fellow Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland. At the head of the table is none other than Beyoncé and Solange Knowles’ mother, Tina, wearing a fuchsia headpiece and a matching power suit.