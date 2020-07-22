Beyoncé Wears Erdem & Marine Serre In Black Is King Trailer

In the seconds that follow, a number of other memorable fashion looks appear on the screen, from Jay Z and the young man’s (1:00) camel-coloured suits, paired with matching turtlenecks and oversized necklaces, to models Naomi Campbell and Adut Akech’s (1:03) stunning ivory ensembles. All of this, though, doesn’t even begin to compare to the lavish floral gown Bey can be seen wearing at the tea party of the century (1:08).