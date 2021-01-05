Why Does Everyone Think Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Are Dating?

They say that a juicy dating rumour at the start of the year signals good, prosperous times to come. Well, okay, maybe that's just my mantra. And just a few days into 2021, fans believe that we've been blessed with a particularly interesting new pairing: Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde.
The two were spotted arriving together — impeccably dressed in matching Gucci, holding hands, and toting a glass of whiskey — to Styles' agent Jeff Azoff's wedding in Montecito, CA over the weekend. Later, the British singer was photographed in a bathrobe with the bride and groom, whiskey glass still in hand. Why? I have no idea, but it somehow makes sense and seems very Harry.
Harry and Olivia Wilde at Jeff’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/D65xUKwxRq— HS Candids (@hsdcandids) January 4, 2021
It makes sense that the pair is close: Wilde and Styles recently worked together on the movie Don't Worry Darling, which the two starred in and Wilde directed. In September, it was announced that Styles would take over Shia LaBeouf’s role as Florence Pugh's love interest in the psychological thriller, which also stars Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, and Nick Kroll. Around the announcement, Wilde said she "did a little victory dance" when she heard they'd snagged him for the role. She lauded the Styles' confidence "as truly devoid of any traces of toxic masculinity" and "indicative of his generation and therefore the future of the world."
Of course, there are those on Twitter commenting on the pair's 10-year age gap (Styles is 26 and Wilde is 36), something that would likely not be considered an issue if the roles were reversed, and a male director was rumored to be dating his ingenue, a story as old as Hollywood itself. Always ahead of the curve, Styles said in an interview back when he was 18 that he would date anyone up to his mother's age, which was 43 at the time, so that checks out.
Just last November, Wilde and her fiancé of seven years, Jason Sudeikis, announced that they had split. The pair first started dating in November 2011 and share two kids, 6-year-old son Otis and four-year-old daughter Daisy. Styles was most recently officially dating model Camille Rowe before their breakup in 2018, but has been reportedly linked to a few other women since then.
Wilde and Styles have yet to comment on the rumors and photos (Refinery29 did not hear back from their reps by the time of publication), but true or not, this is sure to make for an even more exciting press tour.