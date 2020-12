From Gwen Stefani To Lily Collins: The Best Celebrity Engagement Rings Of 2020

That ‘70s Show star Wilmer Valderrama started 2020's streak of celebrity engagements when he proposed to his girlfriend Amanda Pacheco on January 1 with a pear-shaped diamond ring on a rose gold band. From then on, the announcements — which almost always arrive with a flash of the ring on Instagram — kept on coming. Emily In Paris star Lily Collins now wears a morganite ring from her fiancé Charlie McDowell , while Younger's Molly Bernard's finger boasts a solitaire diamond with a half-crown band from Hannah Lieberman. Nicole Peltz’s rock from Brooklyn Beckham is a giant emerald, while Gwen Stefani’s engagement ring from Blake Shelton is a radiant-cut sparkler. And those are just the highlights.