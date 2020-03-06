Recent reports claim that Demi Lovato is fully supportive of ex Wilmer Valderrama’s engagement to girlfriend Amanda Pacheco, and now fans think that a clip from her yet-to-be-released video for “I Love Me” hints at her former partner’s upcoming wedding.
In the clip, released by TMZ, Lovato is seen singing about self love in the street when a bride and groom runs by. Lovato gives the couple a quick look, before going back to singing: “I wonder when ‘I love me’ is enough.”
Omg Demi is gonna have a Wilmer and his fiance / a bride couple walk down the street as shes singing and walking, like to send the message shes cool w it cause she loves herself. From going from the tmylm music video to I Love Me theres so much growth, its crazy— I LOVE ME (@strengthmetria) March 5, 2020
In the TMZ clip, an ambulance can also be seen in the background, which some are interpreting as a reference to Lovato’s 2018 drug overdose. Following the ordeal, Lovato took “time to heal” with a break from her busy career. She performed live for the first time following the hiatus at the 2020 Grammys in January, with an emotional rendition of her new song “Anyone.” The song, she said, was written days before her hospitalization and a cry for help.
According to a teaser for “I Love Me” Lovato posted on her official Youtube page, the track, which is set to be released at midnight on March 6, also features lyrics like:
“Why do I compare myself to everyone?/And I always got my finger on the self destruct.”
Lovato told The Ellen DeGeneres Show that the song is ultimately “fun and lighthearted,” with a “positive, upbeat message.”
“There are songs on the album that are ugly, honest, and heavy, and will make you cry, and will take you there,” she added, “but I’m so excited [for this one].”
Check out the teaser below:
