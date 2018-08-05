Demi Lovato Speaks Out For The First Time Since Her Reported Overdose

Demi Lovato has released her first statement following her reported overdose on July 24. Lovato does not confirm an overdose or that she is entering rehab, but does reference needing "time to heal" and a focus on her sobriety as well as the "road to recovery."
Lovato begins by addressing her "journey with addiction," calling it an illness and saying, "It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet."
She then addresses her fans, thanking them for their love and support, along with their prayers and positive thoughts.
Lovato's statement does confirm she was in Cedars-Sinai, but does not confirm what if any drugs were in her system. Her family previously issued a statement on the day reports appeared, confirming she was "awake and with her family" but also requesting the media not speculate about what happened and that "[s]ome of the information being reported is incorrect."
Advertisement
Lovato finishes on a positive note, writing, "...I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting."
Refinery29 has reached out to representatives for Lovato for any further comment.
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information.
Advertisement