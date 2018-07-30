Demi Lovato's Friends Are Asking Fans To Stop Blaming Them For Her Overdose

It's been nearly a week since Demi Lovato was hospitalized for an apparent overdose and, due to many conflicting reports, we still don't know exactly what happened. Still, that hasn't stopped many from blaming those closest to the singer for her alleged break from sobriety. Now, those friends are ardently defending themselves on social media.
"I care about Demi just like all of you do. I have not said anything about this situation until now because her recovery has been of the most importance," Lovato's backup dancer and friend, Dani Vitale, wrote on Instagram. "I was not with Demi when the incident happened, but I am with her now, and will continue to be because she means the world to me just as she does to all of you."
Vitale then implored fans to stop spreading "negativity towards the ones who care about Demi at this time."
"I know you're all feeling lost without her at this moment in time," she continued. "Remember that you have always been a community of Lovatics who LOVE. Please remember that when you take out your phones and start typing. Remember that we all love her more than we can ever put into words. Please continue to send her love during her recovery." Refinery29 has reached out to Lovato's representatives for comment.
Janelle Hansen, a friend of Vitale's rumored to have been with the group the night before Lovato's hospitalization, shared the dancer's statement on her Instagram.
"I'm reposting Dani's post because it's been very difficult watching her take so much heat this past week, while handling it with so much grace," Hansen captioned the post. "As she stated, Demi's health and recovery have been the number one priority during this time. It blows my mind to see how easily people misinterpret silence and respect for being guilty of something and how quick they are to judge, bully and falsely accuse based on assumptions and opinions. We weren't involved in the incident that took place with Demi and the attacks made against us completely contradict our character."
These statements are in response to rumors that Lovato partied in West Hollywood with a group of friends to celebrate Vitale's birthday the night before her apparent overdose. Some outlets have worked to obtain video of Lovato and her friends on the night before her reported overdose, which we won't be linking to here out of respect for their privacy. Since then, fans have identified various members of the group and, in some instances, have issued threats against them on Twitter.
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information.
