Is Demi Lovato Okay? Conflicting Reports Leave Fans Even More Worried

In the aftermath of Demi Lovato's hospitalization from an apparent drug overdose on Tuesday, conflicting reports on the singer's condition and recovery have left her supporters and ardent fanbase concerned and confused. The "Sober" singer's family released a statement soon after the news broke, thanking fans for their love and support. "Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers, and support," said Lovato's representative, noting that "some of the information being reported is incorrect, and [Lovato's family members] respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."