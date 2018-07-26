Is Demi Lovato Okay? Conflicting Reports Leave Fans Even More Worried

In the aftermath of Demi Lovato's hospitalisation from an apparent drug overdose on Tuesday, conflicting reports on the singer's condition and recovery have left her supporters and ardent fanbase concerned and confused. The "Sober" singer's family released a statement soon after the news broke, thanking fans for their love and support. "Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers, and support," said Lovato's representative, noting that "some of the information being reported is incorrect, and [Lovato's family members] respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."
TMZ was the first to report the pop star's apparent overdose and hospitalisation on Tuesday. On Thursday, the outlet reported that the singer was found unconscious in her bed by her assistant "after a night of partying." The assistant called 9-1-1, and paramedics administered Narcan — a medication used to offset the effects of an opioid overdose — to Lovato. TMZ reports Lovato was uncooperative when she came to, refusing to tell the paramedics what drugs she had ingested.
The outlet first reported the singer had overdosed on heroin, but retracted that soon after, alluding that it was a different kind of opioid. The Blast then reported the singer allegedly overdosed on methamphetamine, instead. On Wednesday, anonymous sources revealed to People that Lovato and a group of friends "were on a binger" when things took a turn, and one of the people with Lovato allegedly called authorities and administered the dose of Narcan. Conflicting reports said that the singer was conscious and uncooperative, while others reported she was unconscious when paramedics arrived on the scene at her Hollywood Hills home.
On Thursday, E! News reported the singer will enter rehab when she's discharged from the hospital. Fox News reported that an anonymous source confirmed Lovato will be discharged from the hospital "soon." (Refinery29 has reached out to Lovato's representation for further comment.)
With so many contradictory reports, it's no wonder Lovato's devoted fanbase has been left concerned and confused. Some are turning to blind gossip sites to when exactly Lovato relapsed and are tweeting their support and sharing #HowDemiHasHelpedMe stories as they wait for official news from Lovato or her family.
Stone cold helped me when I was going through a breakup— Caity ? (@afreckledfemme) July 25, 2018
sorry not sorry helped me become unapologetically myself
Skyscraper brought me out of depression
Confident made me feel like I could take on the world
Really dont care helped me remember my worth. #HowDemiHasHelpedMe
#HowDemiHasHelpedMe she taught me that recovery is never a straight line and relapses happen to everyone. And that's okay, it doesn't mean you aren't trying or that you'll never get better.— emily |-/ (@baemamee) July 26, 2018
#HowDemiHasHelpedMe when I was at the worst part of my life and I just wanted to give up completely, Demi’s speeches and music and book just kept me going and helped me be able to finally ask for help. I just recently passed 5 years clean and I credit that partially to her. ❤️— kevin #PrayForDemi (@slaymedems) July 25, 2018
Lovato celebrated six years of sobriety in March of this year, but admitted in her new song "Sober" that she had relapsed. Her fans have stood by her side throughout her struggles.
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please visit FRANK or call 0300 123 6600 for friendly, confidential advice. Lines are open 24 hours a day.
