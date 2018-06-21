Demi Lovato Apologizes For Breaking 6 Year Sobriety In Surprise Single

Demi Lovato just released an emotional surprise track in which she appears to admit she has faltered in her sobriety in a single titled, "Sober."
The 25-year-old shared the single on social media along with the caption, "My truth." She also shared a lyric video for the track on her YouTube channel. Based on this, it's safe to say that the singer did indeed break her sobriety, and is using this song to share a real experience with fans.
It's a very raw track that also acts as an apology. She apologizes to her mother, her father, and those who have stayed be her side through it all.
Advertisement
"I want to be a role model, but I'm only human," she sings in the song. She talks about feeling lonely and like she's dying inside. The last line is the most telling, where she quietly promises that she will get help, adding that she is "sorry to myself."
In late 2017, Lovato shared her addictions with fans in her documentary, Simply Complicated. In the doc, Lovato reveals the exact moment she almost died from drugs, and opened up about how difficult the recovery process has been for her.
Listen to the full track, below.
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information.
Advertisement