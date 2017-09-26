Demi Lovato Shares Details Of Her Upcoming Documentary

Lady Gaga isn't the only pop star to release a documentary this fall. Next month, Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated will premiere on YouTube.
The documentary, slated for release on October 17, will be feature-length and will provide "a raw and intimate look into her life," according to a press release. Some of the topics addressed in the documentary will include a reflection on her journey to becoming sober, as well as her breakup with Wilmer Valderrama after six years of dating. The press release also promises a closer look at the singer's "battles with substance abuse and an eating disorder."
Advertisement
"My fans have been on this journey with me since I was eight years old and have shared in some of the most important moments in my life," Lovato said in a statement provided to Refinery29 and other outlets. "As I embark on a new journey both personally and professionally, it was important to me to create this documentary with a platform that would allow me to continue to bring my story directly to my fans."
Entertainment Weekly reports that the documentary will also feature a behind-the-scenes look at Lovato's upcoming album, Tell Me You Love Me. In an interview with the magazine, Lovato promised that like the documentary, her new music will also address her breakup with Valderrama.
"I have never really been so honest," Lovato told EW. "You can just hear it through the lyrics. I think my fans are gonna know exactly who I'm talking about."
Lovato also released a teaser for the film on YouTube. "Hey guys! I'm really excited to bring my documentary to all of you," Lovato says in the clip. "Simply Complicated will be out October 17th, and I can't wait for you to see it."
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement