In the wake of TMZ's Tuesday report that stated Demi Lovato suffered a drug overdose, the singer has issued a statement via a representative.
In a statement sent to Refinery29, a rep for the "Sorry Not Sorry" songstress revealed Lovato's current state. They also shared Lovato's family's official word on the situation.
"Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support," said Lovato's representative. "Some of the information being reported is incorrect and [Lovato's family members] respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."
Advertisement
One possible piece of information that could be inaccurate was the initial report that Lovato had overdosed on heroin, specifically. Per TMZ, a source close to the former Disney Channel star stated that this was not the case.
According to TMZ, who spoke to law enforcement on the matter, Lovato was treated with Narcan, which is used to reverse the effects of opioids.
The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Refinery29 that a woman was taken to the hospital from the Hollywood Hills block where Lovato lives, but declined to confirm her identity. The LAPD confirmed that said woman was in stable condition.
Refinery29 has reached out to Lovato for comment.
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information.
Related Video:
Advertisement