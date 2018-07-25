Celebrities Are Sending Messages Of Support To Demi Lovato After Reported Overdose

Reports that Demi Lovato has been hospitalized due to a heroin overdose have inspired celebrities to take to Twitter to send well-wishes to the singer. According to TMZ, Lovato was transported from her home in the Hollywood Hills to the hospital at around 12 PST on Tuesday. She is currently being treated. The LAPD confirmed to Refinery29 that a 25-year-old woman was transported by the fire department to the hospital for a possible overdose and is now in stable condition.
While fans, friends, and family wait for news, they're using social media as a place to send and find support, and to talk about the complicated nature of addiction. Lovato has been open about her struggles with substance abuse, and revealed in her recent song, "Sober," that she had broken her sobriety.
"I'm sorry that I'm here again / I promise I'll get help / It wasn't my intention/ I'm sorry to myself," the last lines of the song read.
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information.