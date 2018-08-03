Demi Lovato Is Reportedly Entering Rehab

A little over a week ago, Demi Lovato was hospitalized after a reported overdose, and though the exact circumstances of the event aren't clear, a source has told Us Weekly that Lovato plans to enter rehab as soon as she leaves the hospital. TMZ is also reporting the news, saying that it was the singer's family who suggested rehab, and that she will go directly to a live-in facility from the hospital. Reps for Lovato did not immediately return Refinery29's request for comment.
The details of Lovato's condition have been kept under wraps, with her family asking for privacy in a statement following her hospitalization:
"Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support," said Lovato's representative. "Some of the information being reported is incorrect and [Lovato's family members] respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."
Specifically, there have been conflicting reports regarding on what drug the singer overdosed. Regardless, it looks like Lovato is getting the help she needs.
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information.
