Demi Lovato Is Reportedly Entering Rehab

A little over a week ago, Demi Lovato was hospitalized after a reported overdose , and though the exact circumstances of the event aren't clear, a source has told Us Weekly that Lovato plans to enter rehab as soon as she leaves the hospital. TMZ is also reporting the news , saying that it was the singer's family who suggested rehab, and that she will go directly to a live-in facility from the hospital. Reps for Lovato did not immediately return Refinery29's request for comment.