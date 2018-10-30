Demi Lovato Will Reportedly Stay In Rehab Through The End Of The Year

In late July, Demi Lovato was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles following a reported drug overdose, and in early August she announced to fans via Instagram that she "needed time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery."
Today, three months since the incident, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Lovato plans to stay in a treatment center through the end of the year. According to the source, Lovato is "taking her sobriety extremely serious" and is "thankful she's still alive."
While Lovato and her family never specified what she overdosed on, there was speculation that it was heroin or another opioid, because she was reportedly given Narcan, a drug that is used to treat opioid emergencies by a friend. Following the reported overdose, she allegedly spent 60 days in a rehab facility.
Over the weekend, Lovato's mother, Dianna de la Garza, shared that her daughter recently celebrated 90 days of sobriety. "I couldn't be more thankful or more proud of her because addiction being a disease, it's work," she told Sirius XM. "It's very hard. It's not easy, and there are no shortcuts." As La Garza pointed out, sobriety is a journey that requires a lot of effort.
Relapses can be very common for people with a substance abuse disorder, and shouldn't be viewed as a failure. What's important is that there are resources and people in place to support the person struggling with substance abuse, in case a relapse does happen.
Lovato's sister, Madison de la Garza, recently gave a message of support for her sister and family: "We've been through a lot together, and every time [my family goes] through something, we always come out on the other side a hundred times stronger than before," she told the Millennial Hollywood podcast. "We've just been so thankful for everything. For the little things."
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information.
