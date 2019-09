Demi Lovato’s Mother Shares An Update On Her Daughter’s Recovery

De La Garza also shared her memory of learning the news. She first saw the story about her daughter on TMZ, then immediately got a call from Lovato’s assistant to inform her that she was in the emergency room. De La Garza immediately suspected the worst. “I got the phone call from her assistant and she said, 'We're at the hospital.' So then I knew, okay, she's not gone. She's here.” Once she knew that Lovato was still alive, she said, “'What's going on?' And the words that I heard are just a nightmare for any parent: 'Demi overdosed.’” After being released from the hospital, Lovato reportedly spent 60 days in rehabilitation treatment.