Demi Lovato's Mother Shares An Update On Her Daughter's Recovery

Demi Lovato’s mother, Dianna De La Garza, recently shared some news about Lovato’s recovery: she has achieved a major sobriety milestone. Speaking to Sirius XM’s Maria Menounos, De La Garza revealed that Lovato “has 90 days” of sobriety. “I couldn't be more thankful or more proud of her because addiction being a disease, it's work,” she said. De La Garza also acknowledged the continual, day-by-day work of sobriety, and said of Lovato, “It's very hard. It's not easy, and there are no shortcuts.”
De La Garza also shared her memory of learning the news. She first saw the story about her daughter on TMZ, then immediately got a call from Lovato’s assistant to inform her that she was in the emergency room. De La Garza immediately suspected the worst. “I got the phone call from her assistant and she said, 'We're at the hospital.' So then I knew, okay, she's not gone. She's here.” Once she knew that Lovato was still alive, she said, “'What's going on?' And the words that I heard are just a nightmare for any parent: 'Demi overdosed.’” After being released from the hospital, Lovato reportedly spent 60 days in rehabilitation treatment.
Advertisement
Lovato was hospitalized in July 2018 for an overdose, but relapse is incredibly common among those with substance use disorder. She penned a song called “Sober,” in which she admitted to her fans that she had relapsed, but De La Garza is still unsure what triggered it. “I knew that she wasn't sober,” she said, adding that Lovato is an adult and not under parental supervision. “I didn't know what she was doing because she doesn't live with me and she's 26.”
But 90 days of sobriety is a huge deal — not just in the recovery community, but as a sign of commitment and strength in the process. Lovato’s sister, Madison De La Garza, recently echoed her mother’s optimism, saying, “She's doing really well. She’s working really hard on her sobriety and we’re all so incredibly proud of her.”
Advertisement