Demi Lovato Has Always Been Open About Her Struggle With Addiction & Mental Illness

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that Demi Lovato was hospitalized due to an apparent heroin overdose. (Refinery29 has reached out to representatives of Lovato for comment.)
News of the apparent overdose is not the first time that fans of Lovato were informed that the pop star, who declared her sobriety six years ago, had fallen off the wagon. This summer, the "Tell Me You Love Me" singer released a song titled "Sober" with lyrics that include lines like "Mama I'm so sorry I'm not sober anymore/And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor."
Yet that song is just one of many times that Lovato has gotten candid about her battle with addiction. Since 2011, the former Disney Channel star — who reportedly received a life-changing diagnosis of bipolar disorder that year — has been an outspoken advocate for those struggling with mental health and addiction issues.
