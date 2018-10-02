After 60 Days In Rehab, Demi Lovato's Sister Gives Fans An Update

Demi Lovato, who entered rehab in August following a July overdose, is doing well, according to her little sister, Madison de la Garza.
"She's doing really well. She’s working really hard on her sobriety and we’re all so incredibly proud of her," de la Garza said in an interview with the Millennial Hollywood podcast. De la Garza, who is also an actress, had previously vocalized her support of her sister on Instagram, sharing a sweet birthday message for Lovato, 26, in August.
"We've been through a lot together, and every time [my family goes] through something, we always come out on the other side a hundred times stronger than before," de la Garza added. "We've just been so thankful for everything. For the little things." When asked what she's most excited about about for when Lovato emerges from treatment, de la Garza said she'd like to take Lovato to Menchie's, a frozen yogurt shop.
Advertisement
In an interview with Newsmax TV in September, Lovato's mother, Dianna de la Garza, gave a similar update.
"She's happy, she's healthy, she's working on her sobriety and she's getting the help she needs," Dianna said, "and that in itself encourages me about her future, and the future of our family."
In June, Lovato released a single titled "Sober," an emotional song about breaking her six year sobriety. In the song, Lovato directly apologized to her mother, singing, "Mama, I'm so sorry I'm not sober anymore."
Not a month later, TMZ reported that she'd overdosed. Lovato briefly left rehab in mid-August to see an addiction specialist and has yet to reveal how long she'll be in rehab. The last time she directly addressed her followers, Lovato said she "needed time" to focus on her sobriety.
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information.
Advertisement