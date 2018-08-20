Demi Lovato's Little Sister Shares Emotional Tribute For Singer's 26th Birthday

Demi Lovato turned 26 today, almost a month after suffering an overdose. She is currently in treatment for sobriety, and has stayed silent beyond an initial statement released a little over a week after her hospitalization. However, her half-sister, Madison De Le Garza, is speaking up for the singer on her birthday, posting a heartfelt message for her big sister on Instagram.
"Today could have been one of the worst days of my life, but instead i get to spend it thanking God, the incredible doctors, demi's team, and everyone across the world who offered their support," the post began. "Without all of these people i wouldn't have my big sister anymore. i've been thinking about how i wish that everyone could see the silly little things that she does, like how her nostrils move when she says certain words and when she brushes my hair behind my ear when i'm trying to sleep, because those are the things i'm thankful for today. they seem so small, but those little things make up my sister - not a singer, not a celebrity, and definitely not what she's been described as in the media - she's a daughter, a friend, and my big sister... and i am so, so thankful that i can tell her happy birthday."
Lovato expressed similar sentiments in her statement, writing that without her family, friends, team, and hospital staff, "I wouldn't be here writing this letter to all of you."
"I now need to time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery," she continued. "The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side."
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information.
